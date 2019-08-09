RBA Statement confirms rates to be lower for longer

Quarterly publication from the Reserve Bank of Australia, the Statement on Monetary Policy (SoMP)

Board prepared to ease policy if needed, watching labour market closely

reasonable to expect extended period of low interest rates

near-term risks to economic growth are more to the downside

economic forecasts include technical assumption rates will move in line with market pricing

market pricing a cut to 0.75% by year-end, further cut to 0.5% in h1 2020

GDP forecast for Dec 2019 to 2.5%, Dec 2020 stays at 2.75%, June 2021 raised to 3%

sees underlying inflation at 1.5% Dec 2019, 1.75% Dec 2020, 2% for both June 2021 and Dec 2021

r aises unemployment forecast to 5.25% for both Dec 2019 and Dec 2020, sees 5% for Dec 2021

leading indicators suggest jobs growth could moderate by more than forecast

trims outlook for wages growth, now seen stable over the year ahead

risk dwelling investment will decline by more than forecast, but recover earlier

says more spare capacity in the economy than previously thought

says A$ has fallen in line with domestic bond yields, at lowest level of recent times

number of upside risks in medium term including housing market, mining activity

housing market appears to have stabilised earlier than previously expected

data suggests GDP growth in q2 was "reasonable"

cuts forecasts for global growth due to China - US trade dispute, weak business investment

potential for further escalation in trade dispute increases downside risks to growth



Bolding above is mine. The RBA forecasting higher unemployment, moving away from the 4.5% they want. Rates to stay lower for longer folks.









