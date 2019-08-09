RBA Statement confirms rates to be lower for longer
Quarterly publication from the Reserve Bank of Australia, the Statement on Monetary Policy (SoMP)
Full text here:
Headlines via Reuters
- Board prepared to ease policy if needed, watching labour market closely
- reasonable to expect extended period of low interest rates
- near-term risks to economic growth are more to the downside
- economic forecasts include technical assumption rates will move in line with market pricing
- market pricing a cut to 0.75% by year-end, further cut to 0.5% in h1 2020
- GDP forecast for Dec 2019 to 2.5%, Dec 2020 stays at 2.75%, June 2021 raised to 3%
- sees underlying inflation at 1.5% Dec 2019, 1.75% Dec 2020, 2% for both June 2021 and Dec 2021
- raises unemployment forecast to 5.25% for both Dec 2019 and Dec 2020, sees 5% for Dec 2021
- leading indicators suggest jobs growth could moderate by more than forecast
- trims outlook for wages growth, now seen stable over the year ahead
- risk dwelling investment will decline by more than forecast, but recover earlier
- says more spare capacity in the economy than previously thought
- says A$ has fallen in line with domestic bond yields, at lowest level of recent times
- number of upside risks in medium term including housing market, mining activity
- housing market appears to have stabilised earlier than previously expected
- data suggests GDP growth in q2 was "reasonable"
- cuts forecasts for global growth due to China - US trade dispute, weak business investment
- potential for further escalation in trade dispute increases downside risks to growth
Bolding above is mine. The RBA forecasting higher unemployment, moving away from the 4.5% they want. Rates to stay lower for longer folks.
Meanwhile, Governor lowe has been speaking in parliament today:
- RBA Lowe's says the lower AUD is helping the Australian economy
- More from RBA's Lowe (hitting the AUD) - prepared to do unconventional policy if needed
- RBA governor Lowe says rates to remain low for an extended period