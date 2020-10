The latest Bloomberg survey on economists sees the RBA not going to cut its cash rate on 6 October







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

Only four economists are expecting a cash rate cut at the central bank's policy meeting next week, namely AMP Capital, Capital Economics, HSBC, and UBS Securities.

The median forecast sees the RBA cutting its cash rate to 0.10% on 3 November instead, though cash rate futures are implying a ~67% chance of the RBA taking such action next Tuesday (though the odds have moved down from ~72% last week).