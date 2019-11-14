RBA's Bullock spoke earlier - wary of a snap back in inflation

Michele Bullock is RBA Assistant Governor (Financial System), she spoke earlier.



As befits her role comments centred on risks to stability, along the lines of:

investors chasing yield, pushing up asset prices

economic environment uncertain

"there's no compensation for the risk that some of these corporates" are taking

companies "might be impacted by a global economic downturn"

if the relationship between unemployment and inflation reasserts itself there will be a "snap back" in risk free rates and a likely fall in asset prices in other areas … "If that happens and people are indebted and they've got lots of leverage you've potentially got issues for the financial system



via Bloomberg