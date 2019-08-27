RBA's Debelle: Further fall in the Australian dollar would be helpful to the economy

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Further comments by RBA deputy governor, Guy Debelle, in Canberra

  • AUD has come down somewhat, may well go down further
ForexLive
It's not anything new that we haven't heard from the RBA as this is similar to what they communicate in their monetary policy statement. However, this just reaffirms the fact that for central banks around the world, it is very much a race to the bottom.

The remarks above adds to those earlier here.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose