RBA's Debelle: Further fall in the Australian dollar would be helpful to the economy
Further comments by RBA deputy governor, Guy Debelle, in Canberra
- AUD has come down somewhat, may well go down further
It's not anything new that we haven't heard from the RBA as this is similar to what they communicate in their monetary policy statement. However, this just reaffirms the fact that for central banks around the world, it is very much a race to the bottom.
The remarks above adds to those earlier here.