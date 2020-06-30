RBA's Debelle says monetary policy support likely for some time, rate hike years away
Reserve Bank of Australia
Headlines via Reuters:
- says liquidity operations working as intended
- says effective cash rate around 13-14 bps, helping keep borrowing costs low across economy
- says economy has turned out to be somewhat better in the June quarter than feared
- says declines in GDP and in hours worked have still been historically large
- says considerable uncertainty over the economic path from here
- says will require considerable policy support for quite some time to come
- says RBA stands ready to do more as circumstances warrant
- says any rate hike likely to be some years away given outlook for inflation, jobs
- 0.25% target for three-year bond rate reinforces the forward guidance on the cash rate
- if yield target credible, the RBA does not need to purchase many bonds at all to achieve the target
- says stands ready to scale up bond purchases if necessary to achieve objectives
- says ready to buy illiquid bonds shorter than 3-years if their yields rise too high
- says RBA bond buying unlikely to stoke inflation, which is set to remain below target
- says Australian government has capacity to repay bonds it has issued
- says RBA to scale back longer-term repo offers in daily operations
- says over 60 institutions have drawn on RBA's term funding facility
