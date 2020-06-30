RBA's Debelle says monetary policy support likely for some time, rate hike years away

Headlines via Reuters:

says liquidity operations working as intended

says effective cash rate around 13-14 bps, helping keep borrowing costs low across economy

says economy has turned out to be somewhat better in the June quarter than feared

says declines in GDP and in hours worked have still been historically large

says considerable uncertainty over the economic path from here

says will require considerable policy support for quite some time to come

says RBA stands ready to do more as circumstances warrant

says any rate hike likely to be some years away given outlook for inflation, jobs

0.25% target for three-year bond rate reinforces the forward guidance on the cash rate

if yield target credible, the RBA does not need to purchase many bonds at all to achieve the target

says stands ready to scale up bond purchases if necessary to achieve objectives

says ready to buy illiquid bonds shorter than 3-years if their yields rise too high

says RBA bond buying unlikely to stoke inflation, which is set to remain below target

says Australian government has capacity to repay bonds it has issued

says RBA to scale back longer-term repo offers in daily operations

says over 60 institutions have drawn on RBA's term funding facility

Debelle is not downbeat here. He is not turning cartwheels, but following along with Governor Lowe's less dour assessment for the economy and policy ahead.