RBA's Debelle says threats to trade pose a significant risk

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle speaking, topic is "A Balance of Payments".

  • says threats to free trade system pose "significant risk"
  • Australia's current account deficit narrowest as share of GDP in many decades
  • mix of Australia's foreign liabilities are not a vulnerability
  • vast bulk of Australia's foreign debt liabilities in Australian dollars
  • large share of Australia's foreign assets denominated in foreign currency
  • this means Australia has a net foreign currency asset position
  • thus when AUD falls the value of net foreign liabilities actually declines
  • allows AUD to play important role of shock absorber to external shocks
  • Australian equity investment abroad exceeds foreign equity investment in Australia by 7% of GDP
  • compared to average net equity liability position of 10% of GDP between 1990 and 2010
  • shift reflects investment in foreign equity by Australian superannuation industry

Headlines via Reuters. Bolding is mine. 


Full text is here: 
ReserveBank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle speaking, topic is "ABalance of Payments".
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose