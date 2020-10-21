RBA's Debelle to speak at the bottom of the hour. AUDUSD trades between moving average levels.

Due to speak at FX Weeks Australia 2020





Focus will be on clues as to further easing by the RBA.





The AUDUSD traded higher with the sharply lower dollar yesterday. The move to the upside stalled near the 50% retracement and falling 200 hour moving average (green line) on the hourly chart above, the 50% retracement comes in at 0.71313. The falling 200 hour moving average currently comes in at 0.71255. The high price yesterday. Extended to 0.7136 before finding some modest selling into the close as stockings faltered and anxiety about a US stimulus deal started to fade a bit.





The subsequent low price did extend down to test the 100 day moving average currently at 0.7104.







Technically, the buyers and sellers are fighting it out between the 100 day moving average below at 0.7104, and the 200 hour moving average above along with the 50% retracement between 0.71255 and 0.71313. Look for a break with momentum to swing the bias in the direction of the break.











The RBAs Guy Debelle is due to speak at FX Week's Australia 2020 event via satellite. Audience questions are expected.