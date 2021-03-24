RBA's Debelle: Unemployment rate is a lot lower than we had anticipated

Remarks by RBA deputy governor, Guy Debelle

Expects positive surprises in jobs numbers to continue

Still thinks recovery is going to be bumpy and uneven

Spare capacity will keep wage pressures subdued











So long as inflation pressures continue to keep more subdued and staying away from their target band of 2-3%, it will be tough to tighten policy in a significant way.

As much as labour market conditions are holding up, for the RBA, this is arguably one of the more important charts to focus on: