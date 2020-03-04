RBA's Debelle: We have capacity to cut rates one more time, beyond that we will have to consider QE

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Further comments by RBA deputy governor, Guy Debelle

I reckon they should just get it over and done with and start discussing QE now. The market has already priced in a ~97% probability of that final rate cut next month so it is not like they are not going to move - even more so after the Fed yesterday.
