RBA's Ellis says will maintain loose policy for as long as required

says to maintain accommodative policy for as long as required

now think recovery to be more protracted, progress on unemployment will be slower

says more spare capacity in labour market than unemployment rate suggests

says monetary and fiscal policy need to pull together

says monetary policy measures are working as intended

says Victoria lockdown will reduce growth in q3, push out recovery beyond that

says expect unemployment rate to continue to rise over rest of this year

surprising that government support meant household income has not fallen in aggregate

estimates household consumption fell over 10% in first half of year

says GDP will probably take several years to return to pre-covid trend path

many businesses across Australia have put investment plans on hold

spare capacity, sluggish labour costs to put downward pressure on inflation for some time

baseline scenario assumes infection rates in Australia subside, no more lockdowns

baseline assumes borders remain closed until at least the middle of next year

Headlines via Reuters, bolding mine. Not a lot of optimism from Ellis, given the baseline forecasts that is probably about correct.

