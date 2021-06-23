RBA's Ellis says hard to know how long global supply chain bottlenecks will persist

says board remains committed to "maintaining highly supporting monetary conditions"

aim of policy settings is to support a return to full employment and inflation consistent with target

absorbing spare capacity and achieving full employment is an important national priority

Australia's recovery exceeded all expectations even before vaccine rollout

much of unexpected strength of recovery stems from Australia's relatively good health outcomes

border closure has posed challenges in some parts of economy but not materially impeded recovery

hard to know how long global supply chain bottlenecks will last

both individual, business sectors are entering the expansion phase with stronger balance sheets than before the pandemic

uncertainty remains over occupancy of office, retail spaces in the long

many planned projects have been put on hold, some might end up being cancelled

not seen large-scale changes in how firms work in supply networks, including in Australia

Headlines via Reuters, bolding mine. Ellis repeating the script of ongoing policy support. Supply bottlenecks could well push inflation higher, maybe Ellis hinting that is an out for the 2024 promise or maybe I'm reading too much into it.

AUD barely changed regardless



