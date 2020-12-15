RBA's Kearns says Australian banks better prepared than they were pre-GFC

Jonathan Kearns, Head of Financial Stability at the Reserve Bank of Australia speaking on financial stability

Australian banks are better prepared to deal with an economic downturn than they were prior to the 2008/09 global financial crisis

much higher holdings of liquid assets

banks are well capitalised

they have large buffers which are there to be used, not preserved, and will enable them to continue lending and supporting their customers, and so the economic recovery

Australian banks are also profitable













more to come