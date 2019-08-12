RBA's Kent: Lower rates in Australia are easing financial conditions

Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) Christopher Kent speaking



Topic is (and full text can be found here):

Reuters summary headlines:

says lower rates are easing financial conditions in usual way

recent broad-based easing in financial conditions will support demand

says lower rates have worked to pull down a$, despite firm commodity prices

bank funding costs have declined to record lows

banks passed on most of rate cuts to depositors and borrowers

variable mortgage rates have fallen by 44 bps on average, consistent with past

approvals for new home loans rose broadly in June amid improving housing market



AUD barely moving.



