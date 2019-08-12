RBA's Kent says RBA is not targeting the unemployment rate with policy

Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) Christopher Kent in the Q&A session

Says the RBA is an inflation targeting Bank

Not targeting the unemployment rate

but there is more spare capacity than we've anticipated

OK … so TL;DR version is the RBA is targeting the unemployment rate. Even more TL;DR version is the Bank is in easing mode. More rate cuts ahead.





AUD response is zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz …. not much movement at all.





More:

its unlikely there will be a need for unconventional policies, but its possible

negative rates at the more extreme end of unconventional policy





