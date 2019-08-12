RBA's Kent says RBA is not targeting the unemployment rate with policy
Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) Christopher Kent in the Q&A session
- Says the RBA is an inflation targeting Bank
- Not targeting the unemployment rate
- but there is more spare capacity than we've anticipated
OK … so TL;DR version is the RBA is targeting the unemployment rate. Even more TL;DR version is the Bank is in easing mode. More rate cuts ahead.
AUD response is zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz …. not much movement at all.
More:
- its unlikely there will be a need for unconventional policies, but its possible
- negative rates at the more extreme end of unconventional policy
Earlier post: