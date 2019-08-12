RBA's Kent says RBA is not targeting the unemployment rate with policy

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) Christopher Kent in the Q&A session 

  • Says the RBA is an inflation targeting Bank
  • Not targeting the unemployment rate 
  • but there is more spare capacity than we've anticipated
OK … so TL;DR version is the RBA is targeting the unemployment rate. Even more TL;DR version is the Bank is in easing mode. More rate cuts ahead.  

AUD response is zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz …. not much movement at all. 

More:
  • its unlikely there will be a need for unconventional policies, but its possible
  • negative rates at the more extreme end of unconventional policy 

