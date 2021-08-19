RBA's Kent stresses the importance of the global FX code and highlights changes
Kent highlights the code on three year anniversary
Hands up if you had forgotten the FX Global Code even existed.
Anyway, Kent is out with his speech at an FX market conference and it's all about the Code and its first review.
"What I would emphasise is that the driver for many of the changes is the need for greater disclosure and transparency in an increasingly complex market," he said when talking about the changes in the updated Code.
Much of this centres on reporting algo trades and how that reporting could be standardized. The speech is good reading for anyone on the institutional side and highlights some of the current frictions among market participants.