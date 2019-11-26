RBA's Lowe: 0.25% is the effective lower bound for rates

Lowe continues to cast aside the possibility of diving into NIRP in Australia

QE could include purchase of state government bonds

Expects employment growth to be slow but still be reasonable

Not particularly worried by rising house prices at the moment

As a reminder, that is just two 25 bps rate cuts away from where we are now with the cash rate. The futures market is pricing in just one such rate cut next year so the question now will be what may trigger the threshold for a second cut - and potentially QE - to happen.







