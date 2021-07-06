RBA's Lowe: Do not expect cash rate to be increased until 2024 at the earliest

Remarks by RBA governor, Philip Lowe





Step down from A$5 billion to A$4 billion bond purchases weekly not a representation of withdrawal of support in this area

Wants to see inflation above 2% for a number of quarters

Wants to see wage growth sustainably above 3%





Nothing new here from Lowe as he is largely reiterating what the policy statement communicated earlier in the day. AUD/USD has risen to 0.7599 though but that mainly stems from a weaker dollar in the past 15 minutes.