RBA's Lowe: Do not expect cash rate to be increased until 2024 at the earliest
Remarks by RBA governor, Philip Lowe
Nothing new here from Lowe as he is largely reiterating what the policy statement communicated earlier in the day. AUD/USD has risen to 0.7599 though but that mainly stems from a weaker dollar in the past 15 minutes.
- Step down from A$5 billion to A$4 billion bond purchases weekly not a representation of withdrawal of support in this area
- Wants to see inflation above 2% for a number of quarters
- Wants to see wage growth sustainably above 3%