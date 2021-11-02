RBA's Lowe: It is now plausible that rate hike could be appropriate in 2023

Remarks by RBA governor, Philip Lowe





But want to make clear that this decision does not reflect view that cash rate will be increased before 2024

There is genuine uncertainty as to the timing of future adjustments in the cash rate

It is also entirely possible that cash rate remains at current level until 2024

Latest data and forecasts do not warrant an increase in cash rate in 2022

RBA is prepared to look through spikes in inflation rate

Configuration of inflation, wages growth allows RBA to be patient on rate hikes

Well, if it wasn't made clear from the forward guidance earlier then at least Lowe is offering plenty of clarity on the matter above.





As mentioned earlier here , the RBA has certainly opened the door to earlier rate hikes but they are still trying to convince the market (and themselves) that they are afforded the flexibility to keep rates as they are until the end of 2023.



