RBA's Lowe: A full employment numerical target doesn't make sense
Comments from Lowe
- There are no right answers to central bank mandates
- We rarely intervene in FX and haven't for more than 13 years
- We do not have an objective for the exchange rate, nor would it make sense to do so
- adding an exchange rate objective to the central bank's other objectives would severely compromise the achievement of other objectives
- We have always had a flexible approach that allows for some variation in inflation
- we have found a flexible medium-term inflation target works well
- Full text
There's nothing on the current outlook here.