RBA's Lowe: A full employment numerical target doesn't make sense

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Lowe

Philip Lowe
  • There are no right answers to central bank mandates
  • We rarely intervene in FX and haven't for more than 13 years
  • We do not have an objective for the exchange rate, nor would it make sense to do so
  • adding an exchange rate objective to the central bank's other objectives would severely compromise the achievement of other objectives
  • We have always had a flexible approach that allows for some variation in inflation
  • we have found a flexible medium-term inflation target works well
  • Full text
There's nothing on the current outlook here.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose