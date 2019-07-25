RBA's Lowe: RBA is prepared to ease policy further if needed

prepared to ease policy further if demand disappoints

reasonable to expect an extended period of low interest rates

evidence does not support a change to our 2-3% inflation target

"certainly possible" demand will be strong enough to lift inflation in "reasonable timeframe"

will be some time before inflation comfortably back within target range

board is "strongly committed" to making sure inflation returns to range

board has paid attention to shift in outlook for monetary policy globally

other arms of public policy could also play role in reviving demand

"we are not inflation nutters", current target is flexible enough

not impossible for central banks to meet their inflation targets

important to regularly examine arguments on inflation targeting

flexible labour market, rising participation has restrained wage growth, inflation

flexibility of labour supply is a positive development

flexible supply means employment growth can be stronger without overheating

underlying foundations of the Australian economy remain strong

Bolding mine. Just the one comments, but really there is a lot of importance there. Lowe is committed to making sure he think the inflation target can be achieved and that the bank will do more if it has to … but he'd like assistance on the fiscal side.





A dovish Lowe, he was neve going to be otherwise after the RBA's only recent shift.

The Australian dollar had dropped under 0.6970 on Lowe

