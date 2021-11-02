RBA's Lowe Q&A: There is still considerable uncertainty on wages growth
Further remarks by Lowe
That's about if from Lowe today. There's nothing hawkish but that is reasonable considering that they are just taking the first steps in backpedaling. Not only that, the market would've eaten them alive if there were any major signs after the recent events in bonds.
- If unemployment falls into the "low 4s" or below, could see higher wages
- But there's no assurance of that being the case, there is uncertainty still
- Not much discussion on housing today, more focused discussion on yields target
- Using rate hikes to combat rising house prices "not on our radar"
- Borrowers will have to be wary that rates will rise one day
AUD/USD still sitting lower on the day, keeping around 0.7490 but holding below its key hourly moving averages (200-hour moving average @ 0.7506) for now.