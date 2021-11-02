RBA's Lowe Q&A: There is still considerable uncertainty on wages growth

Further remarks by Lowe

If unemployment falls into the "low 4s" or below, could see higher wages

But there's no assurance of that being the case, there is uncertainty still

Not much discussion on housing today, more focused discussion on yields target

Using rate hikes to combat rising house prices "not on our radar"

Borrowers will have to be wary that rates will rise one day







AUD/USD still sitting lower on the day, keeping around 0.7490 but holding below its key hourly moving averages (200-hour moving average @ 0.7506) for now.

That's about if from Lowe today. There's nothing hawkish but that is reasonable considering that they are just taking the first steps in backpedaling. Not only that, the market would've eaten them alive if there were any major signs after the recent events in bonds.