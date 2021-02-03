RBA's Lowe says need to keep loose monetary policy until people get jobs, higher wages

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speech here:

Lowe in the Q&A now:
  • need to keep monetary support until people get jobs, higher wages
  • fiscal response has been incredibly important in recovery
  • borrowing more exactly the right thing to do
  • hopes government will respond with more fiscal stimulus if needed
More:
  • global central banks are not in a cold war on FX
  • not particularly worried about asset prices rising too strongly at the moment
More:
  • not considering extending 3 year bond yield target out to 10 year
