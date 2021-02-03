RBA's Lowe says need to keep loose monetary policy until people get jobs, higher wages
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speech here:
- need to keep monetary support until people get jobs, higher wages
- fiscal response has been incredibly important in recovery
- borrowing more exactly the right thing to do
- hopes government will respond with more fiscal stimulus if needed
- global central banks are not in a cold war on FX
- not particularly worried about asset prices rising too strongly at the moment
- not considering extending 3 year bond yield target out to 10 year