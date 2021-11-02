RBA's Lowe: Inflation at the end of 2023 at 2.5% "does not justify higher interest rates"

Comments from the RBA Governor:

Lowe spoke with the Australian Financial Review following yesterday's interest rate decision. Some highlights:
  • Inflation at the end of 2023 at 2.5% "does not justify higher interest rates"
  • We're prepared to be patient
  • Immigration will probably reduce the pressure in hotspots
  • if we can sustain an unemployment rate in the low-fours for a while, firms will have to compete more aggressively for labour, they'll be offering higher wages to attract workers
  • We didn't discuss housing in any detail
  • Addressing house prices by raising interest rates is not on our radar screen
  • The solution to high home prices isn't raising interest rates

Australian unemployment:
