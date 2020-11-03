RBA's Lowe: There is no appetite to go into negative territory on rates

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Further comments by RBA governor Lowe


  • We have done all we can on rates, focus now on QE
  • There is not much room between 0% and 0.10% for cash rate
  • We are at effective lower bound now
  • Outlook for labour market required further policy action even w/o Vic lockdown
  • Not targeting 5 or 10-year yields
  • But would be helpful if 10-year yields came down further
  • If RBA needs to buy more bonds, it will do so
  • Under current program, RBA to hold ~15% of government bonds
Well, a few months back they were still insisting there was no "appetite" to even cut below 0.25% but alas, here we are. So, much like the BOE, never rule anything out as there might come a point where the RBA does consider the need for negative rates.

For now though, the focus is on more bond buying as the RBA takes a page out of the BOJ's playbook. AUD/USD is sitting around 0.7045 now and retesting its 100-hour moving average @ 0.7044 after a slight drop earlier following the RBA decision.

