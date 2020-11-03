RBA's Lowe: There is no appetite to go into negative territory on rates

Further comments by RBA governor Lowe





We have done all we can on rates, focus now on QE

There is not much room between 0% and 0.10% for cash rate

We are at effective lower bound now

Outlook for labour market required further policy action even w/o Vic lockdown

Not targeting 5 or 10-year yields

But would be helpful if 10-year yields came down further

If RBA needs to buy more bonds, it will do so

Under current program, RBA to hold ~15% of government bonds

Well, a few months back they were still insisting there was no "appetite" to even cut below 0.25% but alas, here we are. So, much like the BOE, never rule anything out as there might come a point where the RBA does consider the need for negative rates.





For now though, the focus is on more bond buying as the RBA takes a page out of the BOJ's playbook. AUD/USD is sitting around 0.7045 now and retesting its 100-hour moving average @ 0.7044 after a slight drop earlier following the RBA decision.



