RBA's Lowe unconcerned on government deficit - “If ever there’s a time to borrow, now is it”
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe spoke with Australian TV, ABC, to be aired later Monday.
Lowe:
- "we shouldn't be worried" about government debt
- "It's the right thing to do... we have the capacity to borrow, our interest rates are as low as they've ever been, the Australian Government has a long record of responsible fiscal policy, so the budget accounts are in reasonable shape. And if ever there's a time to borrow, now is it"
Lowe gave the government early warning of his moves in March:
- "I gave an outline to them of my thinking, and they've done exactly the same with me"
Australia's response to the health aspects of the crisis has been successful when place din an international context. The response continues, a lockdown that's not quite as extreme as New Zealand's
The success of the economic response remains to be seen.