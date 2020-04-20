RBA's Lowe unconcerned on government deficit - “If ever there’s a time to borrow, now is it”

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe spoke with Australian TV, ABC, to be aired later Monday.

Lowe:

"we shouldn't be worried" about government debt

"It's the right thing to do... we have the capacity to borrow, our interest rates are as low as they've ever been, the Australian Government has a long record of responsible fiscal policy, so the budget accounts are in reasonable shape. And if ever there's a time to borrow, now is it"

Lowe gave the government early warning of his moves in March:

Australia's response to the health aspects of the crisis has been successful when place din an international context. The response continues, a lockdown that's not quite as extreme as New Zealand's

The success of the economic response remains to be seen.



