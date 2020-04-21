RBA's Lowe: Will outline potential economic scenarios in May SOMP
Just something to take note ofHe is currently speaking in Sydney but you can check out the full details of his speech here.
As for the SOMP next month, the fact that Lowe points out 'scenarios' with an 's' inside goes to show that central banks are also just doing the best they can with the limited set of information in making 'reasonable' assumptions of the economy.
In that sense, they're no different from any one of us right now.