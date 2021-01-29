RBC says the euro is not strong (when inflation-adjusted)

RBC says assertions the EUR is strong are incorrect.

The Bank of International Settlements (BIS) euro measure that adjusts for relative CPI changes is "almost exactly in line" with its 20-year average

"Real exchange rates based on relative CPIs have their flaws," but other measures of competitive fair value also indicate that "neither of the assertions that EUR is 'strong' or 'strengthening' really stands up to scrutiny"

"Properly measured, EUR is neither strong nor weak"

RBC says that will not stop the ECB for trying to jawbone the EUR lower though - "further coordinated verbal intervention of the kind we saw in September is quite possible in the coming weeks"

but "there is very little the ECB can do to influence the level of EUR"





RBC note out overnight (Thursday US time)