RBNZ announce cash rate on hold - surprise decision
Reserve Bank of New Zealand interest rate decision 13 November 2019
Yowza … expectations for a cut jumped yesterday after the inflation expectations data …. nope.
Reserve Bank of New Zealand hold the cash rate steady. Their next meeting is February 12 next year.
NZD has surged, dragging AUD higher with it
More to come separately
RBNZ cut prior to this was in August, a 50bp cut.