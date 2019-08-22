RBNZ Assistant Governor says faced with stubbornly low inflation and low interest rates
RBNZ Assistant Governor and General Manager of Economics, Financial Markets and Banking Christian Hawkesby
Comments reported on the RBNZ website:
- "We are now faced with stubbornly low inflation and low interest rates, driven by structural and cyclical factors. If monetary policy is to be successful for a further 30 years, we need to confront these challenges.
- This is what this conference is about - understanding the big questions about inflation targeting and considering how we need to adapt to continue being as successful as possible."
Hawkesby's remarks in an introduction piece to a Reserve Bank & International Monetary Fund hosted conference in NZ next week.