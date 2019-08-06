RBNZ cash rate decision and Monetary Policy Statement - where to for the NZD

A rundown on scenarios for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand today - announcement due at 0200GMT 7 August 2019

Oh, and do be aware Governor Orr's press conference will follow an hour later.





Via Westpac, this in brief. The bank expects:

25 bp cut

and stating that they might cut the OCR further, depending on the data

Most likely … ease again in November

Scenarios:





Market neutral

forecasts will show the OCR dropping to 1.1%

a 70% chance we think

NZD/USD +30 pips

Our dovish scenario

a 25% chance

cut, and an OCR forecast lowered to 1.0%

NZD/USD would fall 1c

Our hawkish scenario

a 5% chance

cut and an OCR forecast indicating no further easing

NZD/USD would rise 1.3c



