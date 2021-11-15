Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
US dollar index (DXY) trades to highest level since July 2020
-
USDCAD closes the week just above its 100 day MA. Key barometer for buyers and sellers in the new week
-
USDCHF closes the week on a bullish note, but there is work to do
-
The GBPUSD trades to the lowest level since Dec 2020
-
Major US indices rebound, but still close lower for the week
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
China - PBOC issues a 1 tln yuan MLF for one year
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.3896 (vs. estimate at 6.3930)
-
BOJ Gov Kuroda says Japan's economic recovery is being delayed somewhat
-
RBNZ Chief Economist and MPC member Yuong Ha leaving the Bank in 2022
-
Heads up for 2 RBA speakers due at the bottom of the hour