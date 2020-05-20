Subscription Confirmed!
Westpac forecast the RBNZ will take the NZ cash rate negative (next year)
RBNZ Chief Economist Yuong Ha speaking - live link - OCR on hold until March 2021
RBNZ Chief Economist speaking on monetary policy at the top of the hour
BOC's Lane says doesn't think a further rate cut advisable
Feds April 2020 meeting minutes: Coronavirus would weigh heavily on economic activity, employment and inflation