RBNZ cut the New Zealand cash rate by 50bps, bigger than expected
Reserve Bank of New Zealand with a larger cut than expected
Expectations had centred on a 25 bp cut
The Bank cutting 50 basis points instead
And later, due at 0300GMT - Governor Orr's press conference
