RBNZ says recent data breach (hack) is significant, NZ financial system remains sound

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr statement posted to the Bank's website.


  • the recent malicious and illegal breach of a file sharing application used by the Bank is significant, and has our full attention.
  • New Zealand's financial system and institutions remain sound
  • "Our investigation makes it clear we are dealing with a significant data breach ... a malicious third party has committed the crime ..."
I posted on the hack earlier in the week.

