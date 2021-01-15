RBNZ says recent data breach (hack) is significant, NZ financial system remains sound
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr statement posted to the Bank's website.
- the recent malicious and illegal breach of a file sharing application used by the Bank is significant, and has our full attention.
- New Zealand's financial system and institutions remain sound
- "Our investigation makes it clear we are dealing with a significant data breach ... a malicious third party has committed the crime ..."
I posted on the hack earlier in the week.