RBNZ dep gov Bascand - if we need to we can move rates in February

Reserve Bank of New Zealand deputy governor Bascand

says we made a call to "bide our time for now", if we need to we can move rates at Feb.decision



the significant amount of stimulus we've put in place is working its way through the economy



will take into account inflation data, labour data, bank capital review among other factors in next rates decision



we don't think the interest rate impact of our bank capital proposals would be extensive



says has not made final decision on bank capital requirements, but "we've been clear capital is going up"

Headlines via Reuters, bolding mine. That third point also significant, confirming the data dependence of the Bank's next decision.









