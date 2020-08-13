RBNZ Dep Gov Bascand says Bank will consider more stimulus if there are periods of virus resurgence, lockdowns

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Deputy Governor Bascand speaking

Says resurgence of virus in New Zealand is a big risk to its outlook

says RBNZ would have to consider more monetary stimulus if there are periods of resurgence and longer lockdowns

says banks are resilient and have good strength to get us through this period for now

RBNZ will probably do a combination of negative interest rates and 'funding for lending' programme if more stimulus needed beyond the QE extension announced on Wednesday

says sees a fairly soft, low growth world for a period of time

---

As an aside, there were a further 4 cases reported in NZ today





Kiwi $ has not shown much of a response to Bascand's remarks after rallying alongside other currencies against the USD a little earlier in the session.





