RBNZ dep gov Bascand says NZD exchange rate at a level that's supporting exports

  • says could extend and expand asset purchase programme further
  • will see how data plays and provide more stimulus if needed
  • expects more certainty on Covid-19 situation in 3 months, will then re-evaluate whether to do more or take foot off the pedal
  • made no decision to buy foreign assets, launch negative interest rates at this time; they are one of many options available to committee
  • asked banks to be ready to transact, deploy negative rates in wholesale markets by year-end
  • don't expect negative rates to be deployed in retail markets for individual households and depositors
  • exchange rate at a level that's supporting exports
  • exchange rates are "fickle things", not seeking to control it
  • pleased with the way monetary stimulus operating so far, yields have come off across the curve
