RBNZ dep gov Bascand says NZD exchange rate at a level that's supporting exports

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Deputy Governor Bascand

says could extend and expand asset purchase programme further

will see how data plays and provide more stimulus if needed

expects more certainty on Covid-19 situation in 3 months, will then re-evaluate whether to do more or take foot off the pedal

made no decision to buy foreign assets, launch negative interest rates at this time; they are one of many options available to committee

asked banks to be ready to transact, deploy negative rates in wholesale markets by year-end

don't expect negative rates to be deployed in retail markets for individual households and depositors

exchange rate at a level that's supporting exports

exchange rates are "fickle things", not seeking to control it

pleased with the way monetary stimulus operating so far, yields have come off across the curve

more to come










