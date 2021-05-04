RBNZ Dep Gov Bascand says there is a greater risk of a house price correction

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Deputy Governor Bascand speaking following the release of the Bank's Financial Stability Report earlier on Wednesday.

long-term drivers of house prices are softening

labour market data is encouraging form a financial stability point of view





The NZD barely moved on the release of the FSR but is higher following the Q1 employment report.

Bascand is filling in today for RBNZ Governor Orr who is ill.







