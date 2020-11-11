RBNZ (finally) gives an indication of the size of FLP program: 28bn NZD
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr press conference continues
- FLP size revealed, around NZD 28bn
- Orr says expects to pass through to lending rates to be full and .... wholesome ....
- too early to tell if the possibility of negative rates decreasing following FLP and LVR review
More:
- our commitment to keep OCR on hold until MArhc remains
While Orr says its 'too early to tell' on negative OCR markets seem to think it is not. No longer pricing negative rates, NZD surging