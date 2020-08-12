RBNZ Gov Orr says NZ dollar appreciation has moderated returns for exporters

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Policy announcement earlier:

Remarks at the presser:
  • says NZ dollar appreciation has moderated returns for exporters 
  • fiscal policy remains primary responder to crisis
  • yesterday's new outbreak did not materially impact decision today
  • RBNZ does not have more information on the cov1COVID-19 outbreak than is publicly known 
  • health the key downside risk, risks still skewed to the downside
  • path the stable inflation, full employment is low rates and low NZ dollar
  • want to actively get bond yields lower 


