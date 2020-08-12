RBNZ Gov Orr says NZ dollar appreciation has moderated returns for exporters
Policy announcement earlier:
Remarks at the presser:
- says NZ dollar appreciation has moderated returns for exporters
- fiscal policy remains primary responder to crisis
- yesterday's new outbreak did not materially impact decision today
- RBNZ does not have more information on the cov1COVID-19 outbreak than is publicly known
- health the key downside risk, risks still skewed to the downside
- path the stable inflation, full employment is low rates and low NZ dollar
- want to actively get bond yields lower