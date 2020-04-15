RBNZ Gov Orr - COVID-19 economic shock is a fiscal policy challenge

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr and Assistan Gov Hawkesby speaking, parliamentary committee.



Orr:

banks went into the shock in a strong position

COVID-19 economic shock is a fiscal policy challenge

monetary policy is a support player to fiscal policy

Hawkesby:

monetary policy cannot offset the virus, can soften the blow to the economy

The RBNZ have slashed rates and bought bonds (as part of QE) in response to the virus impact. The NZ govmt is providing fiscal support.





More (Orr):

Haven't ruled out negative interest rates

more direct financing possible



Hawkesby:

QE program equates to 150bps of easing (says ballpark estimate)



