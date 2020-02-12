RBNZ Gov. Orr says assumes coronavirus impact will last 6 weeks

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr press conference following the statement earlier

  • many signs that household spending growth is increasing
  • fiscal boost eases pressure on monetary policy
  • pleased to see inflation expectations around 2%
  • OCR at 1% is very stimulatory
  • see jobs growth, wages growth
  • still doing work on unconventional policy tools
  • hope we'll never have to use unconventional policy
  

