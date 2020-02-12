RBNZ Gov. Orr says assumes coronavirus impact will last 6 weeks
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr press conference following the statement earlier
- many signs that household spending growth is increasing
- fiscal boost eases pressure on monetary policy
- pleased to see inflation expectations around 2%
- OCR at 1% is very stimulatory
- see jobs growth, wages growth
- still doing work on unconventional policy tools
- hope we'll never have to use unconventional policy
