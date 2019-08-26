RBNZ Gov Orr interview - says 50-point cut was driven largely by domestic concerns

The Australian Financial Review carry a piece on an interview given by Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr which is well worth reading for NZD traders.

The AFR is often gated, but here is the link if you are able to access it.





Some snippets:

RBNZ's 50-point cut was driven largely by domestic concerns

"We saw our own inflation expectations starting to decline and we didn't want to be behind that curve."

Mr Orr pointed to a long list of global political flash points already weighing on sentiment



RBNZ Gov Orr.





