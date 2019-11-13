RBNZ Gov. Orr: On hold decision was unanimous
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr press conference
Follows the RBNZ decision to leave its cash rate on hold
- policy very stimulating at present
- we'll add more stimulus if needed
- rates will stay low for a while to come
- lower NZD has supported earnings
(those above what we've had already in statement)
QnA with the media now:
- predicting economy to pick up in new year (Hawkesby with that)
- policy stimulatory, will be for a long time, will act again if necessary (Orr)
Note - the next RBNZ meeting is on February 12 2020