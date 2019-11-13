RBNZ Gov. Orr: On hold decision was unanimous

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr press conference

Follows the RBNZ decision to leave its cash rate on hold



policy very stimulating at present

we'll add more stimulus if needed

rates will stay low for a while to come

lower NZD has supported earnings

QnA with the media now:

predicting economy to pick up in new year (Hawkesby with that)

policy stimulatory, will be for a long time, will act again if necessary (Orr)



Earlier:

Note - the next RBNZ meeting is on February 12 2020



