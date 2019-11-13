RBNZ Gov. Orr: On hold decision was unanimous

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr press conference

Follows the RBNZ decision to leave its cash rate on hold

  • policy very stimulating at present
  • we'll add more stimulus if needed
  • rates will stay low for a while to come
  • lower NZD has supported earnings
(those above what we've had already in statement)

QnA with the media now:
  • predicting economy to pick up in new year (Hawkesby with that) 
  • policy stimulatory, will be for a long time, will act again if necessary (Orr)
--
Earlier:
Note - the next RBNZ meeting is on February 12 2020 

