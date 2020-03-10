RBNZ Gov Orr says does not need to use unconventional monetary policy tools

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reserve Bank of New Zealand  Governor Orr speech 

  • says has not, and still does not, need to use alternative monetary policy instruments
  • says but it is best to be prepared
  • fortunate, unlike many other OECD economies, to have time to prepare for alternative steps
  • goal of steps would be to ensure a strong and sustained increase in economic activity
  • to release a series of technical papers explaining the tools in more detail
  • speech does not discuss current economic conditions, outlook for the official cash rate


Reserve Bank of New Zealand  Governor Orr speech 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose