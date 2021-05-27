RBNZ Gov. Orr says downside risks to the economy have lessened

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr speaking on a TV interview (Bloomberg TV).

RBNZ sees economic conditions improving

seeing wage pressure in some sectors only

unconcerned about generalised wage pressures





Orr has been active in the media selling his messages from the RBNZ's latest monetary policy statement. Which, in brief is that if the economy continues to improve as expected the Bank policy will tighten beginning in H2 (late in H2 most likely) of next year; and any shocks to the economy will mean continued, and perhaps more, policy accommodation from the Bank.





