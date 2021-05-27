RBNZ Gov. Orr says downside risks to the economy have lessened
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr speaking on a TV interview (Bloomberg TV).
- RBNZ sees economic conditions improving
- seeing wage pressure in some sectors only
- unconcerned about generalised wage pressures
Orr has been active in the media selling his messages from the RBNZ's latest monetary policy statement. Which, in brief is that if the economy continues to improve as expected the Bank policy will tighten beginning in H2 (late in H2 most likely) of next year; and any shocks to the economy will mean continued, and perhaps more, policy accommodation from the Bank.
For much more (read from the bottom up for chronology):
- More from RBNZ Gov Orr - a negative economic shock would prompt increased stimulus
- RBNZ's Orr says the New Zealand labour market has been very resilient
- RBNZ Gov. Orr says the Bank is willing to lower interest rates if necessary
- NZ banks bring forward call for RBNZ rate hike to May 2022
- NZD/USD holds higher post-RBNZ but buyers still dipping their toes
- The NZDUSD races higher after RBNZ and tests the swing highs from January
- New Zealand dollar tries to hold firm as USD strengthens elsewhere
- RBNZ Gov Orr: Says inflation pressures expected to be temporary
- Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr press conference - live link
- RBNZ monetary policy meeting minutes
- NZD marked higher in the wake of the RBNZ monetary policy statement
- RBNZ leave policy unchanged, as expected