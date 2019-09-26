RBNZ Gov Orr says NZ in sound position - opportunities in global low interest rate environment

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr speech today

New Zealand is in a sound position to both seize the opportunities and manage the challenges associated with the global low interest rate environment

low global interest rates primarily reflect low and stable inflation rates

a "deliberate and desired" outcome of monetary policy

However, many central banks are facing the challenge of inflation consistently running below target







"The good news for New Zealand, unlike many other OECD economies, is that our government's books are in good shape, with room to expand investment,



and there is already a strong fiscal impulse underway from public spending and investment."











