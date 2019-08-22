RBNZ Gov Orr says the 50bp rate cut reduces the probability of having to do more later
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor interview with Bloomberg TV from Jackson Hole
Adds:
- We will do whatever it takes to support the NZ economy
- We can afford to wait, watch and observe what's happening
- inflation expectations is an important signal to watch
NZD getting a little lift from Orr's remarks.
"Whatever it takes" is of course a catch phrase made famous by ECB Presdient Draghi.
Of more importance from Orr though is his "wait, watch" comment. Orr is the Chuck Norris of the central bank world. Doesn't mess around, gets the job done!