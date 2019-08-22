RBNZ Gov Orr says the 50bp rate cut reduces the probability of having to do more later

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor interview with Bloomberg TV from Jackson Hole

We will do whatever it takes to support the NZ economy

We can afford to wait, watch and observe what's happening

inflation expectations is an important signal to watch

NZD getting a little lift from Orr's remarks.





"Whatever it takes" is of course a catch phrase made famous by ECB Presdient Draghi.

Of more importance from Orr though is his "wait, watch" comment. Orr is the Chuck Norris of the central bank world. Doesn't mess around, gets the job done!











