RBNZ Gov Orr says the Bank is ready to act further, has more firepower in reserve

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr writing in NZ media on Sunday.

Some of his key points:

We cut the Official Cash Rate from 1 percent to 0.25 percent and committed to keep it there for at least the next year

We also gave the banks a clear go ahead to use the capital they have stored … We estimate this gives banks an extra $47 billion of lending capability … They have a similar amount again to lend if needed without reaching their minimum capital reserves.

we are ready to act further, with more firepower in reserve

The government's recent fiscal measures including wage subsidies - on top of New Zealand's already significant welfare system - will support people through this period.

