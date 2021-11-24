RBNZ Governor Orr says the reopening of the New Zealand border does not change the policy outlook

From earlier: Reserve Bank of New Zealand raises its cash rate by 25bps, as expected

reopening of the New Zealand border does not change the policy outlook

25bp hike gives more options, can take time at this point

not worried about rising wages, these have been well behaved

given huge debt loads we must exercise caution

house price rises will alleviate as interest rates rise

Orr says he sees steady 25bp steps as the balanced approach for now

sees the OCR (official cash rate) at 2.5% by the end of 2023

If the RBNZ are at 2.5% by the end of 2023 and the RBA, as they keep telling us, is still on hold does that bring NZD AUD parity into play (on policy divergences)?









The chap next to Orr is leaving the Bank in the new year. The chap furthest from Orr is also leaving.



The chap next to Orr is leaving the Bank in the new year. The chap furthest from Orr is also leaving.