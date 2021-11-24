RBNZ Governor Orr says the reopening of the New Zealand border does not change the policy outlook

From earlier: Reserve Bank of New Zealand raises its cash rate by 25bps, as expected

More on the earlier statement is here: MPC continues to reduce monetary stimulus

Governor Orr Press conference now:  
  •  reopening of the New Zealand border does not change the policy outlook 
  • 25bp hike gives more options, can take time at this point
  • not worried about rising wages, these have been well behaved
  • given huge debt loads we must exercise caution
  • house price rises will alleviate as interest rates rise
More:
  • Orr says he sees steady 25bp steps as the balanced approach for now
  • sees the OCR (official cash rate) at 2.5% by the end of 2023
If the RBNZ are at 2.5% by the end of 2023 and the RBA, as they keep telling us, is still on hold does that bring NZD AUD parity into play (on policy divergences)?


